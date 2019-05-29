WATCH: Passenger caught on camera attacking Lyft driver
NEW YORK, NY (CNN NEWSOURCE) - A Lyft driver in New York says he was scared for his life, after a passenger attacked him in his car.
The entire incident was caught on the vehicle's dash cam last week.
In the footage, you can see 36-year-old Lyft driver Eduardo Madiedo driving a passenger in Woodside Queens Thursday around 6 p.m.
He says the man was moaning in pain and resting in the backseat on their way to Mount Sinai Hospital.
He slowly takes his sweatshirt off then asks Madiedo to speed up.
When the driver said he couldn't because of traffic near 33rd Street and 31st Avenue in Astoria, the suspect got angry.
You then see Madiedo get punched multiple times, losing his glasses as he continues to drive, somehow able to keep control of the car until he pulls over.
The suspect then ran off and Madiedo called police.
"He started hitting me in the back of head full force here and on top," Madiedo said. "Basically I was scared for my life. It was just a surreal moment where you're living outside of your body and I just wanted it over with."
Police are still looking for the passenger.
Madiedo says he's not sure if he will keep working as a driver.
Local News
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Police searching for missing White Pine 15-year-old
- Knoxville Greek Orthodox church prepares to reopen sanctuary 4 years after fire
- First responders stress swimming safety after 3 drownings in East TN
- Police recanvass Knoxville neighborhood in search of clues in 2017 homicide
- Young man with cancer passes away 3 weeks after red carpet wish granted
- Rural Metro Fire responds to Powell duplex fire
- Secret City Festival celebrates Oak Ridge
National News
-
- The Latest: 11 killed, 6 hurt in shooting in Virginia Beach
- Lawyers for freed Navy SEAL want war crime case dismissed
- Record floods breach Arkansas levee, overtop 2 in Missouri
- Man pleads not guilty to California terrorist bombing plot
- The Latest: Sheriff: Child's remains found in Arkansas
- Judge says Missouri clinic can keep providing abortions
- Police searching for missing girl say body of child found