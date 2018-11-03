Weed killer found in snack bars, breakfast cereals, report says
A cancer-linked herbicide has been found in more than two dozen breakfast cereals and snack bars, according to a new report released by the Environmental Working Group.
Glyphosate, the main ingredient in Roundup, was discovered in all 28 samples of products made with conventionally grown oats and 26 out of the 28 products the EWG tested, in levels “higher than what EWG scientists consider protective of children’s health.”
The latest results come two months after a series of tests by EWG, an environmental advocacy organization, found glyphosate in all but 43 of 45 samples of food made with conventionally grown oats, and in about one-third of the 16 products made with organic oats.
Glyphosate is the active ingredient in Monsanto’s Roundup weed killer and the most widely used herbicide in the world.
Monsanto is facing lawsuit is facing thousands of lawsuits after a San Francisco jury awarded groundskeeper DeWayne Johnson $389 million in August.
Monsanto vowed Tuesday to press on with a nationwide legal defense of its best-selling weed killer Roundup after a San Francisco judge upheld a verdict alleging it causes cancer.
Monsanto's lawyers said they will fight Johnson and every other lawsuit in the country alleging that the active ingredient in the world's most popular herbicide — glyphosate — causes cancer. Johnson's lawsuit was the first lawsuit to go to trial, and several more appear ready to start early next year.
Monsanto argues that numerous scientific studies and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency have found glyphosate to be safe.
"Because of this, we will continue to vigorously defend our glyphosate-based products," company spokesman Daniel Childs said.
Glyphosate was identified as 'probably carcinogenic' by the World Health Organization, according to EWG and a major study published in JAMA (Journal of the American Medical Association) Internal Medicine found a significant reduction in cancer risk for individuals who ate a lot of organic food, according to EWG.
In 2017, glyphosate was also listed by the California Office of Environmental Health Hazard Assessment as a chemical known to the state to cause cancer, according to EWG.
“How many bowls of cereal and oatmeal have American kids eaten that came with a dose of weed killer? That’s a question only General Mills, PepsiCo and other food companies can answer,” said EWG President Ken Cook. “But if those companies would just switch to oats that aren’t sprayed with glyphosate, parents wouldn’t have to wonder if their kids’ breakfasts contained a chemical linked to cancer. Glyphosate and other cancer-causing chemicals simply don’t belong in children’s food, period.”
Glyphosate was found in the following breakfast items:
- Quaker Simply Granola Oats, Honey & Almonds
- Quaker Instant Oatmeal Cinnamon & Spice
- Quaker Instant Oatmeal Apples & Cinnamon
- Quaker Real Medleys Super Grains Banana Walnut
- Quaker Overnight Oats Raisin Walnut & Honey Heaven
- Quaker Overnight Oats Unsweetened with Chia Seeds
- Quaker Oatmeal Squares Brown Sugar
- Quaker Oatmeal Squares Honey Nut
- Apple Cinnamon Cheerios
- Very Berry Cheerios
- Chocolate Cheerios
- Frosted Cheerios
- Fruity Cheerios
- Honey Nut Cheerios
- Cheerios Oat Crunch Cinnamon
- Quaker Chewy S’mores
- Quaker Chewy Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip
- Quaker Breakfast Squares Soft Baked Bars Peanut Butter
- Quaker Breakfast Flats Crispy Snack Bars Cranberry Almond
