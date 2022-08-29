KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — August 31 is International Overdose Awareness day, and while much of the focus can fentanyl and opioid use, overdoses can happen with just about any medicinal substance or drug and can affect more people than those often associated with opioid use.

Overdoses of several household medicines might include antihistamines or over the counter pain medications. Presumably, these would often take place because of accidentally taking too much of a medication, but the overdose may also be intentional according to the WebMD. Some of the reasons listed by WebMD for overdoses includes young children swallowing pills when a pills are accidentally left within their reach or someone mistakenly taking the wrong medication.

Oral hypoglycemic, which are medications taken by mouth to control diabetes, overdoses may cause agitation, nervousness, anxiety, shaking or tremor, apathy, confusion, convulsions, increased appetite, nausea, rapid heartbeat, sweating, tingling of the tongue or lips, as well as consciousness changes such as stupor or coma Mount Sinai says. According to the Cleveland Clinic, there are multiple different kinds of these medications, and each one works in a different way. Sulfonylureas, the clinic shares, works to cause the pancreas to create more insulin.

Insulin overdoses, according to diabetes.co.uk, have very similar symptoms as those reported by Mount Sinai for oral hypoglycemic overdose, but may also include pale skin, drowsiness, and in large enough doses, an insulin overdose may also cause disorientation, coma, and seizures.

Tricyclic Antidepressants, used to treat clinical depression among other mental disorders and possibly nerve pain, may cause excitability, dry mouth, large pupils, irregular or rapid heartbeat, and low blood pressure when overdosed according to NHS.

Antihistamine, overdose symptoms can include hallucinations, skin redness, blurred vision, hyperthermia caused by a lack of sweat production according to the National Library of Medicine. Antihistamines are used to mitigate allergies and allergic reactions.

Acetaminophen, also known by the brand name of Tylenol, overdose can cause yellowing of the skin and whites of the eyes, loss of coordination, and low blood sugar according to the National Health Society of England.

Overdose of Aspirin, which is regularly taken to thin the blood and reduce the risk of blood clots but may also be taken as a pain killer, may cause sweating, rapid breathing, ringing in the ears, and temporary hearing loss according to NHS.

Antacids made with calcium carbonate, which can also be found in hand lotions and vitamin or mineral supplements, taken in high doses can cause overdoses. An overdose of calcium carbonate can cause kidney function issues and increase the pH of the blood, causing nausea, vomiting, confusion, changes in thinking, itching, and (in extreme cases) irregular heart rate according to Mount Sinai Health Systems. The health system also says that symptoms might also include abdominal pain, constipation, headache, irritability, mussel twitching, thirst, and weakness.

If you suspect that someone has been poisoned by taking too much of a medication or another substance, contact poison control right away by phone, 1-800-222-1222, or online. If you suspect you or someone has taken too much or the wrong medication, poison control also has a web tool to help find out, as well as a pill identifier.