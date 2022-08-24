The United States has officially accepted more than 100,000 Ukrainian refugees since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine earlier this year. The vast majority of these refugees are entering the country on humanitarian parole, which grants them temporary legal status in the U.S. These types of admittances are not tracked in the refugee case management system being used by the Refugee Processing Center.
Most of the refugees resettled in the United States through the official resettlement program are from the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Syria. Both countries have complex histories rife with regional war, social unrest, political corruption, and unstable governance.
The DCR has more than 5.5 million internally displaced persons and more than half a million refugees and asylum seekers from neighboring countries impacted by regional conflicts dating back to the early 1990s. Syria is more than a decade into a civil war that began with a violent government crackdown on non-violent anti-government demonstrations. Since then, nearly 7 million Syrians have fled the country, and another 7 million are internally displaced.
Stacker referenced data from The Refugee Processing Center to compile statistics on the number of refugees and their countries of origin resettled in Tennessee in July 2022.
July refugee statistics
Countries where refugees arrived from in July
Tennessee
#1. Democratic Republic of the Congo: 43
#2. Honduras: 9
#3. Afghanistan: 3
#3. Burma: 3
#3. Ethiopia: 3
#3. Iran: 3
#3. Republic of South Sudan: 3
#8. Eritrea: 1
#8. India: 1
#8. Uganda: 1
National
#1. Democratic Republic of the Congo: 1,182
#2. Syria: 270
#3. Burma: 218
#4. Afghanistan: 127
#5. Sudan: 103
States that accepted the most refugees in July
#1. California: 202
#2. Ohio: 166
#3. New York: 152
#4. North Carolina: 150
#5. Texas: 150
Read on to see the countries that Tennessee has accepted the most refugees from since October 2021.
Katja Tsvetkova // Shutterstock
#1. Democratic Republic of the Congo
Refugees that arrived from Democratic Republic of the Congo since October
Tennessee: 116
National: 4,917
Top states
#1. Kentucky: 569
#2. Texas: 454
#3. Ohio: 277
#4. Arizona: 269
#5. North Carolina: 256
Matyas Rehak // Shutterstock
#2. Sudan
Refugees that arrived from Sudan since October
Tennessee: 59
National: 1,413
Top states
#1. North Carolina: 111
#2. Texas: 103
#3. New York: 72
#4. Idaho: 70
#5. Arizona: 68
hanohiki // Shutterstock
#3. Syria
Refugees that arrived from Syria since October
Tennessee: 30
National: 3,795
Top states
#1. California: 415
#2. Michigan: 369
#3. Pennsylvania: 300
#4. New York: 289
#5. Texas: 249
punghi // Shutterstock
#4. Republic of South Sudan
Refugees that arrived from Republic of South Sudan since October
Tennessee: 17
National: 252
Top states
#1. Arizona: 41
#2. Maryland: 25
#3. Utah: 20
#4. Missouri: 19
#4. Texas: 19
Chantal de Bruijne // Shutterstock
#4. Burma
Refugees that arrived from Burma since October
Tennessee: 17
National: 1,347
Top states
#1. New York: 179
#2. Wisconsin: 176
#3. Texas: 124
#4. Georgia: 94
#5. North Carolina: 91
amnat30 // Shutterstock
#6. Honduras
Refugees that arrived from Honduras since October
Tennessee: 14
National: 325
Top states
#1. Texas: 34
#2. Massachusetts: 31
#2. Florida: 31
#4. New Jersey: 28
#5. Virginia: 24
Canva
#7. Afghanistan
Refugees that arrived from Afghanistan since October
Tennessee: 13
National: 971
Top states
#1. California: 184
#2. Virginia: 136
#3. Texas: 132
#4. Colorado: 78
#5. Washington: 61
Focus and Blur // Shutterstock
#8. Iraq
Refugees that arrived from Iraq since October
Tennessee: 9
National: 378
Top states
#1. Michigan: 66
#2. California: 50
#3. Texas: 45
#4. New York: 30
#4. Pennsylvania: 30
Vlad Karavaev // Shutterstock
#9. Uganda
Refugees that arrived from Uganda since October
Tennessee: 7
National: 62
Top states
#1. California: 8
#2. Tennessee: 7
#2. Georgia: 7
#4. Massachusetts: 5
#4. Texas: 5
Matyas Rehak // Shutterstock
#9. Colombia
Refugees that arrived from Colombia since October
Tennessee: 7
National: 115
Top states
#1. North Carolina: 17
#2. New Jersey: 15
#2. New York: 15
#4. Florida: 13
#5. Virginia: 9
Lauren Squire // Shutterstock
#9. Guatemala
Refugees that arrived from Guatemala since October
Tennessee: 7
National: 774
Top states
#1. California: 159
#2. Texas: 99
#3. New Jersey: 53
#4. Pennsylvania: 50
#5. Georgia: 44
LUIS ROBAYO/AFP via Getty Images
#12. Venezuela
Refugees that arrived from Venezuela since October
Tennessee: 6
National: 76
Top states
#1. Florida: 17
#2. Texas: 9
#3. Nevada: 8
#4. North Carolina: 7
#4. Washington: 7
Dave Primov // Shutterstock
#13. Somalia
Refugees that arrived from Somalia since October
Tennessee: 5
National: 333
Top states
#1. Minnesota: 95
#2. Ohio: 31
#3. New York: 25
#4. Washington: 23
#5. Texas: 20
Rostasedlacek // Shutterstock
#13. Burundi
Refugees that arrived from Burundi since October
Tennessee: 5
National: 77
Top states
#1. Illinois: 13
#2. Michigan: 12
#3. Oregon: 10
#4. Idaho: 9
#5. Maryland: 6
Ruslan Lytvyn // Shutterstock
#13. Ukraine
Refugees that arrived from Ukraine since October
Tennessee: 5
National: 1,126
Top states
#1. Washington: 332
#2. California: 225
#3. New York: 74
#4. Missouri: 58
#4. Pennsylvania: 58
Andrew V Marcus // Shutterstock
#16. Iran
Refugees that arrived from Iran since October
Tennessee: 3
National: 213
Top states
#1. California: 59
#2. Texas: 29
#3. Georgia: 17
#4. Virginia: 16
#5. Nevada: 13
Artush // Shutterstock
#16. Ethiopia
Refugees that arrived from Ethiopia since October
Tennessee: 3
National: 159
Top states
#1. Minnesota: 69
#2. Maryland: 17
#3. Colorado: 13
#4. Texas: 10
#5. Georgia: 7
Oscar Espinosa // Shutterstock
#18. Rwanda
Refugees that arrived from Rwanda since October
Tennessee: 1
National: 74
Top states
#1. Texas: 18
#2. Idaho: 11
#3. Kentucky: 8
#4. Oregon: 7
#4. New York: 7
Dave Primov // Shutterstock
#18. Eritrea
Refugees that arrived from Eritrea since October
Tennessee: 1
National: 196
Top states
#1. Iowa: 18
#2. Washington: 16
#3. Georgia: 15
#4. Arizona: 14
#5. Texas: 13
Kellys Portillo/APHOTOGRAFIA //Getty Images
#18. El Salvador
Refugees that arrived from El Salvador since October
Tennessee: 1
National: 399
Top states
#1. California: 101
#2. Maryland: 59
#3. New York: 32
#4. Virginia: 26
#5. Texas: 25
Filip Jedraszak // Shutterstock
#18. India
Refugees that arrived from India since October
Tennessee: 1
National: 2
Top states
#1. Tennessee: 1
#1. Michigan: 1