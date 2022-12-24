KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Santa has taken off and he’s on his way to deliver presents just in time for Christmas Day.

While he has a long way to go to make it to every home in the world, NORAD keeps track of him all the way. See where Santa is below!

In the United States, people often leave out milk and cookies, but across the world, children leave out all sorts of treats for Sant and his reindeer! According to Insider, children in Argentina leave out hay and water, children in the Netherlands and France leave our carrots, German children leave out handwritten letters, and children in Denmark don’t leave anything for Santa but they do leave out rice pudding for elves.