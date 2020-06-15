White House considers second round of stimulus: How much money could you receive?

by: Natasha Anderson

WASHINGTON (WJW) — A second round of stimulus checks could be heading your way.

According to FOX Business, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin suggested earlier this week that the Trump Administration is considering sending Americans another round of stimulus checks to aid in the economic hardships caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

“I think we’re going to seriously look at whether we want to do more direct money to stimulate the economy,” Mnuchin reportedly said during the Senate Committee on Small Business and Entrepreneurship on Wednesday.

Mnuchin didn’t say which policies the Administration was considering, however, several have been proposed by both Democrats and Republicans.

One proposal currently on the table is the HEROES Act, a $3 trillion bill, that includes $275 billion for testing and healthcare worker hazard pay, and a trillion dollars for state and local governments. 

The HEROES Act was passed by House Democrats in May and would offer another round of $1,200 checks to American adults and children. It also expands the number of people who are eligible to receive government aid by including college students and older teenagers. The payments would be capped at $6,000 per household.

Are you interested in seeing how much money you could receive through the HEROES Act? You can do so by using this online calculator.

Meanwhile, Texas Rep. Kevin Brady (R) proposed a bill providing recipients of unemployment benefits who go back to their jobs a one-time payment of $1,200 or two weekly payments of $600.

Ohio Senator Rob Portman (R) has proposed a bill that would provide $450 weekly to laid-off Americans returning to work, in addition to their wages. 

Both bills would provide funds through July 31.

While it remains unclear what provisions the White House is considering, officials have stated they will not pass more relief measures until at least the beginning of July. 

Additionally, the Senate is not scheduled to return from its summer recess until July 20, so it is highly unlikely any additional aid will be passed before then.

