WASHINGTON D.C. (WKBN)- According to a press release, the Biden-Harris administration is providing federal resources in the wake of the East Palestine train derailment.

In response to Governor DeWine’s and the Ohio congressional delegation’s request on February 16 for additional federal public health support, the release states the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced they are deploying a team of medical personnel and toxicologists to conduct public health testing and assessments.

The report says that the group will support Federal, state and local officials already on the ground to evaluate individuals who were exposed or potentially exposed to chemicals and help ensure timely communications to the public.

The White House explained that environmental agencies are being tasked with the following:

Monitoring Air Quality. The EPA is continuously monitoring air quality using state-of-art equipment. The EPA has also deployed mobile detection equipment and stationary equipment for detection of a wide range of compounds, including volatile organic compounds (VOCs), phosgene and hydrogen chloride.



The press release states that the NTSB is leading the investigation into the cause of the derailment with the Department of Transportation personnel supporting. Once the investigation is finished, the Federal Government will use all available and appropriate authorities to further ensure accountability and improve rail safety. Further actions include:

Investigating the Cause of the Derailment. The National Transportation Safety Board has been on site since within hours of the derailment to determine what caused the derailment. NTSB plans to submit preliminary findings report within weeks, and a final report that will lay out what caused the derailment. The Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) and the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA) within DOT are also on site supporting the NTSB’s investigation.



In addition to this, the Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry (ATSDR), will send a team to interview people in the derailment area and conduct an Assessment of Chemical Exposure investigation.