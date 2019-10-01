Wind-driven fire destroys several waterfront homes in North Carolina

SURF CITY, NC (WWAY) — A wind-driven fire destroyed seven homes and damaged an eighth home at Surf City, N.C. Sunday afternoon.

Investigators from three state agencies along with the Surf City Fire Department were expected to start an investigation Monday morning into the cause of the fire, according to ABC-affiliate station WWAY News.

The fire consumed a row of homes on Atkinson Road off South Shore Drive and was reported around 6 p.m. Sunday.

As of Monday morning, crews were still on the scene trying to control hot spots from the fire.

According to Surf City Fire Department Chief Allen Wilson, dozens of firefighters from multiple fire stations in Pender, Onslow and New Hanover counties responded to the intense fire.

Initial calls to 911 indicated a fire involving three single-family homes.

Jennifer Sikora lives four blocks from the fire and says a piece of charred debris landed in her driveway.

“We came outside and saw a lot of really black smoke billowing into the sky and when we walked over towards the sound side, we saw just a raging inferno of unfortunately many homes,” Sikora said.

Surf City Fire continues to burn, multiple agencies on scene actively working to control the blaze. Avoid this area! pic.twitter.com/q84vzHjg6L — Surf City Police (@surfcitypolice) September 29, 2019

When the first fire crews arrived, three houses were already burning.

Wilson described the fire as “wind-driven.” He said the fire completely destroyed seven homes and damaged an eighth home.

The black billowing smoke from the fires could be seen for miles Sunday evening. No injuries were reported.

Crews from Surf City Fire, Topsail Beach Fire, North Topsail beach Fire, Pender EMS, New Hanover County Fire, Surf City Police and Topsail Police responded to the scene.

The State Bureau of Investigation, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and the Office of the State Fire Marshal have been asked to assist with the investigation into what sparked the massive fire, Wilson said.