CHICAGO (WGN) — A 31-year-old woman was arrested after driving through a barricade outside Trump Tower, Chicago police said.
The incident happened around 4 a.m. Tuesday. Police said the woman was driving a Honda sedan when she intentionally drove around officers onto the sidewalk and struck a barricade outside Trump Tower.
Police said the woman was not injured and that charges are pending.
- Newsfeed Now: Security main focus ahead of inauguration, Dad surprises family with college graduation
- OREO announces limited edition ‘strawberry frosted donut’ cookie with glittery creme
- Florida deputy killed in crash was just 1 shift from retirement
- Florida agencies ramp up human trafficking awareness ahead of Super Bowl
- Woman arrested after driving through barricade outside Trump Tower in Chicago, police say