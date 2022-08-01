DENVER (KDVR) – A woman died after falling off an escalator at a Kenny Chesney concert at Empower Field Saturday night, the Denver Police Department said.

Police said they were investigating a death late Saturday night at Empower Field at Mile High. The department said Sunday a woman was sitting on the railing of an escalator when she fell off onto the concourse below. She died from her injuries.

According to DPD, the incident is being investigated as an accidental death.

Officials with Empower Field at Mile High released a statement on Sunday afternoon in regards to the accidental death.

“We extend our deepest sympathies to the loved ones of the woman involved in the tragic incident that occurred at the end of Saturday’s concert at Empower Field at Mile High. There is nothing more important than the safety of our guests, and Stadium Management Company is in communication with the Denver Police Department as it investigates this unfortunate situation.” Statement from Stadium Management Company with Empower Field at Mile High

The Denver coroner’s office will determine the official cause of death and release the identity of the woman when the examination is complete.