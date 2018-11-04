Woman leaves newborn with stranger at Disney World
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) - - Authorities say a woman left her newborn with a stranger at Walt Disney World early Sunday morning.
WFTV reports the baby was handed to a guest outside of the Animal Kingdom Lodge at about 2 a.m.
The guest walked into the lobby and told the staff an unknown woman had just handed her a child.
Firefighters were called and the baby was taken to the hospital where they are said to be in good condition, authorities said.
At this time, it's still unclear whether investigators have identified the child's parents or whether there is surveillance video of the incident.
In Florida, parents may relinquish newborns up to 7 days old at any hospital, emergency medical service station or fire station staffed with full-time emergency medical service technicians, paramedics or firefighters.
To call the Florida Safe Haven helpline, dial 1-877-767-2229. For the National Helpline, call 1-844-767-2229.
