World War II vet, 95, graduates more than 70 years after leaving high school
TAMPA, F.L. (WFLA-TV) - Joe Perricone walked across the stage to receive his diploma on Saturday, more than 70 years after leaving school to join the war.
Perricone was attending Hillsborough High School in February 1943 when he was drafted to serve in the U.S. Army during World War II.
Perricone was sent to Europe and returned to Tampa, Florida, after the war. He received his diploma, but never got to walk at graduation.
His grandson, Judge Thomas Palermo, arranged for his grandfather to walk at the school's graduation ceremony on Saturday with the help of the school board and Principal Gary Brady.
The veteran finally received his diploma in person at a ceremony on Saturday and was honored for his service.
Local News
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- What's new at Dollywood's Splash Country for 2019
- Police searching for missing White Pine 15-year-old
- Knoxville Greek Orthodox church prepares to reopen sanctuary 4 years after fire
- First responders stress swimming safety after 3 drownings in East TN
- Police recanvass Knoxville neighborhood in search of clues in 2017 homicide
- Young man with cancer passes away 3 weeks after red carpet wish granted
- Rural Metro Fire responds to Powell duplex fire
National News
-
- Businesses warn Trump of consequences of new Mexican tariffs
- Record floods breach Arkansas levee, overtop 2 in Missouri
- Defense chief calls out China on tech theft, South China Sea
- Democratic presidential hopefuls to woo California activists
- Prosecutor shifts Smollett recusal reasons, releases files
- The Latest: Police: We'll only mention suspect's name once
- 11 people killed in Virginia Beach shooting; suspect dead