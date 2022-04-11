KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — By now most people are familiar with doing things remotely, but did you know you can plant a tree by just using your voice?

In celebration of Earth Month, Amazon is partnering with One Tree Planted, a charity that plants trees around the world. US Amazon customers with an Alexa can simply say, “Alexa, grow a tree.” and donate $1 to plant one tree through the charity.

A statement from Amazon said, “Trees play a vital role in creating clean air and water, maintaining a healthy climate, and providing habitats for wildlife. That’s why we are making it simple for Alexa customers to help support reforestation efforts by donating a tree just by using their voice.”

Customers can keep track and view how many trees they have helped plant through their Amazon pay account. Amazon also donated $1 million to One Tree Planted to grow 1 million trees starting this month.

For more information on this project click here.