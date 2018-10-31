Zagorski selects final meal of pickled pork meat

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Photo: WATE)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE/WKRN) - Tennessee Department of Correction released what death row inmate, Edmund Zagorski, selected for his final meal prior to his execution Thursday.

Zagorski chose pickled pig knuckles and pig tails.

The meal will be provided to him Thursday, prior to his execution via electric chair.

The 63-year-old man has been on death row for 34 years, which is the second longest in Tennessee.

He was sentenced in the 1984 killings of John Dotson and Jimmy Porter.

Prosecutors said Zagorski shot the men and slit their throats after robbing them in April 1983. The victims had planned to buy marijuana from Zagorski.