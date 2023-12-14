ROGERSVILLE Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Valley Authority has strengthened its electrical grid ahead of this winter to be better prepared for the potential for severe winter weather.

Nearly a year ago today rolling blackouts left the people of East Tennessee without power during freezing temperatures. As winter storm Elliot created unprecedented power demands, the TVA asked people to limit their power and implemented rolling blackouts in some areas.

These power outages resulted in broken pipes and for some, and the inability to get their heat running again.

This year, TVA is preparing themselves to meet the power demand as temperatures begin to drop by investing $123 million in the last three months to harden and enhance the reliability of the electrical system.

“I think we’re better prepared TVA has made several advancements at their plants, to insulate lines and instrumentations and that was a problem in the last ones that I trust they made a big effort to fix,” said Jody Wigington, CEO and general manager at Morristown Utilities.

Last year’s power outages were a result of what the TVA described as a “perfect storm,” with how quickly temperatures dropped, and how freezing they got, some plants experienced failure.

This year they have started insulating and heat tracing their smaller pipes to keep them from freezing,

“Additionally, TVA had a company come out and do heat trace insulation and instrumentation box assessments, and that happened at every single gas plant, coal plant, nuclear and even hydro… so instead of us looking and saying this is where our problems are, we had a third party that was kind of instrumental in making those changes,” said Jerome Tripp, plant operations manager at John Sevier Combined Cycle.

With all of the new precautions in place, the TVA feel hopeful that there will not be any power outages sanctioned by them this winter.

“I feel confident here at John Sevier and TVA as a whole, across all the fleet that were going to have a very successful winter and I think we’re set up for success,” said Kate Bowling, plant manager at John Sevier Combined Cycle.

The TVA also suggest homeowners make sure their homes are well insulated in case of extreme weather.