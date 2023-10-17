BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union leaders papered over their cacophony of different opinions and voices over the Israel-Hamas war and professed a unity where all recognize Israel’s right to defend itself within the bounds of international law.

“There is no contradiction in standing with Israel in solidarity and acting for the humanitarian needs for the Palestinians,” said EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen at the end of a video summit of the 27 EU leaders.

“We have to guide our actions around two principles: unity and consistency,” said EU Council President Charles Michel, who hosted the emergency summit.

Leaders immediately faced the challenge involved when reports came in that a hospital in Gaza city had been hit by an airstrike, killing hundreds of people and with Hamas saying it was fired by Israel. However, the Israeli military soon denied involvement in the strike, saying it was a misfired Palestinian rocket.

Von der Leyen said she did not know enough about the incident to say whether it contravened international law. In contrast, Michel said an attack on civilian infrastructure would clearly be “not in line with international law.” They both spoke just before Israel’s denial of involvement.

Ever since Hamas attacked Israel on Oct. 7, the EU has shown it is a group of 27 different nations and even its common institutions have sent out different messages, sowing confusion about the bloc’s intentions and reaping international criticism.

Many member states feel that von der Leyen overstepped her authority by visiting Israel on Friday without a pre-agreed political message and then toed what many saw as an excessively pro-Israeli line.

“Foreign and security policy remains a responsibility of the member states,” EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said Tuesday.

Von der Leyen’s executive Commission maintains she is free to travel as she wants and express solidarity with a nation in need as she pleases, and will do so again if need be.

Still, the unease was compounded because, for some, an EU insistence that Israel respect international law in its fight against Hamas was not expressed explicitly enough by von der Leyen.

“The position is clear: Israel has the right to defense, but this defense has to be developed in compliance with international laws and in particular humanitarian laws — because war also has its laws,” Borrell said.

Few other international crises divide the bloc like the Israel-Palestinian conflict.

Just last week, in the wake of the Hamas attack, a commissioner at the bloc’s executive branch announced that development aid meant to help the Palestinian Authority reduce poverty would be immediately suspended. Hours later, the European Commission’s position changed. It announced an urgent review of the assistance to ensure that no money is being misused.

Since it is listed by the EU as a terror group, Hamas does not receive any such funds anyway.

Then on Saturday, the commission said it was tripling humanitarian aid to Gaza — money meant to be used in times of crises or disasters.

Michel said the unity on the Israel-Hamas war was essential especially since Russia was trying to sow division among EU nations by exploiting the conflict. Both he and von der Leyen committed to stand by Ukraine, even as much of the world focuses on the war between Israel and Hamas.

“There is one country that benefits at least indirectly from a serious escalation of violence in this region, and that is Russia. Russia will try, and is already starting to try, to exploit this situation to feed a narrative against the European Union,” Michel said. “Let’s not fall into this trap.”

In Beijing, meanwhile, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán held talks with Vladimir Putin in a rare in-person meeting for the Russian president with a leader of any EU country since he ordered his troops to invade Ukraine in February 2022.

Associated Press writers Samuel Petrequin in Brussels, Geir Moulson in Berlin and Ciaran Giles in Madrid contributed to this report.