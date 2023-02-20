AP U.S. News

Skip to content
WATE 6 On Your Side
Knoxville
76°
Sign Up
Knoxville
76°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Top Stories
Local News
Traffic
Honoring Black History
Food For Thought
Voices of the Valley
Smoky Mountains
Missing People
Positively Tennessee
Investigations
WATE news app
Anderson County
Blount County
Campbell County
Cocke County
Jefferson County
Knox County
Loudon County
Roane County
Sevier County
Politics from The Hill
Washington Bureau
Press Releases
Top Stories
What we know about Roberta Laundrie’s letter
TBI: Daniel Boone football player assaulted 2 teammates
Lincoln Memorial gets $69 million upgrade project …
Video
Court decides fate of Summer Wells Reward Fund
Weather
Closings and Delays
Forecast
Radar
Watches & Warnings
7-day forecast
Weather Cameras
Starwatch
Get the weather app
Smoky Mountains Forecast
Newsletters
Living East TN
Meet the LETN Team
Pet of the Week
Frugal Friday
Kids Talk
Tail Talk with Grace Veterinary Center
Ingles Open Road
Contests
Appear on the show
Home Design Center
Buy Local in East Tennessee
Top Stories
Food City celebrates employees as new location opens
Video
Top Stories
Black-owned dealership uses personal success to motivate …
Video
Emily Ann Robert’s giving away Blake Shelton tickets
Video
Wedding tips for soon-to-be brides and grooms
Video
Rose Glen Literary Festival in Sevierville this weekend
Video
Sports
Orange and White Nation
Tennessee Basketball
Tennessee Baseball
Tennessee Football
Knoxville Marathon
The Sports Source
High School
Big Game Bound
Sports Illustrated
Tennessee Titans
Ice Bears
Top Stories
Titans release veterans Lewan, Woods and Bullock
Gallery
Top Stories
Peyton Hillis gives thanks for support during recovery
Vols slump continues, fall to Texas A&M
Fight mars Fulton-Lenoir City girls basketball game
Vols drop in AP rankings despite Alabama upset
🔴 Watch
Latest Video
WATE 6 Replay Stream
Live Event Coverage
The Sports Source
WATE News Alert Desk
TV Schedule
ABC News
Community
Contests
Remarkable Women
A Paws-itive Note
Calendar
Founder’s Day of Caring
Health Matters
Knoxville Man Show
Women’s Spectacular!
WATE-TV 6 Community Investment
Operation Honor Guard Day of Giving
Project Grad
See More Smokies
Jobs
The Business Buzz
WATE Who’s Hiring
Find a Job
Work at WATE
Intern at WATE
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Our History
Request tour
Advertise With Us
Greystone Creative
About BestReviews
Regional News Partners
Search
Please enter a search term.
AP U.S. News
Court: News outlets didn’t defame ex-coal CEO Blankenship
Top AP U.S. News Headlines
Prosecutors charge man in killing of Los Angeles bishop
Alex Murdaugh law partner talks crime scene problems, …
Winner comes forward to claim $1.35B Mega Millions jackpot
Could R. Kelly essentially get a ‘life’ prison sentence?
Detective: Colorado Springs club shooter ran neo-Nazi …
4th Fire Department employee probed in Tyre Nichols case
Quick Links
Weather forecast + radar
Watch news
Politics from The Hill
Smoky Mountains
More AP U.S. News
ESPN’s ex-top exec describes how soccer’s World Cup …
Arkansas officer involved in violent arrest back …
Cyclone Freddy’s battering winds make landfall in …
Mexico’s ex-public security chief convicted in US …
Alex Murdaugh’s surviving son takes stand at murder …
Southern Baptists oust Saddleback Church over woman …
Judge bars public from court in NYC bike path terror …
Most read on WATE.com
Uranium fire contained at Y-12 in Oak Ridge
Uranium fire contained at Y-12 National Security …
One dead after shooting in Inskip neighborhood
Live Blog: Fire at Y-12 in Oak Ridge
Are you prepared? Severe Weather Awareness Week underway
UT to buy $9 million South Knoxville waterfront property
Halls man sentenced again in rape, assault case
Are alligators in Tennessee?
Weekend brings seasonal warm up
Fight mars Fulton-Lenoir City girls basketball game