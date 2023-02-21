KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Carter Center opened an online board and is inviting the public to leave “messages of peace and comfort” for 98-year-old former President Jimmy Carter’s family.
The Carter Center shared the board on Twitter Tuesday around 3:40 p.m.
“Dear President Carter, you are the best of us. You always sought the best for our country, and for the world,” the Carter Center’s Twitter post said.
Hundreds of messages have been posted to the board. The posts do not have dates or times.
Many of the messages share memories of meeting Carter, and how he affected their lives. He was also thanked for his presidential service.
The messages even came from worldwide, with one message sending well wishes from Ethiopia, “No pain is strong enough to survive in the body of the greatest leader. Your family in Ethiopia is sending you well-wishes and prayers to a speedy recovery. We love you!!!”
The Carter Center announced on Saturday that Carter had been placed in hospice care. The Associated Press reported that the Carter Center said in a statement, “[Carter] decided to spend his remaining time at home with his family and receive hospice care instead of additional medical intervention” after a series of short hospital stays.
To leave a message for Carter’s family, click here.