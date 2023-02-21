KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Carter Center opened an online board and is inviting the public to leave “messages of peace and comfort” for 98-year-old former President Jimmy Carter’s family.

The Carter Center shared the board on Twitter Tuesday around 3:40 p.m.

“Dear President Carter, you are the best of us. You always sought the best for our country, and for the world,” the Carter Center’s Twitter post said.

Hundreds of messages have been posted to the board. The posts do not have dates or times.

Many of the messages share memories of meeting Carter, and how he affected their lives. He was also thanked for his presidential service.

The messages even came from worldwide, with one message sending well wishes from Ethiopia, “No pain is strong enough to survive in the body of the greatest leader. Your family in Ethiopia is sending you well-wishes and prayers to a speedy recovery. We love you!!!”

FILE – President Jimmy Carter, center left, and Soviet President Leonid Brezhnev, center right, wave to the waiting crowd outside the U.S. Embassy after both heads of state finished their first round of talks prior to the Monday Salt II Treaty signing, June 16, 1979, in Vienna, Austria. In the Brezhnev years, Washington and Moscow engaged in the so-called “detente” period that saw several arms treaties signed, improved trade relations and the Apollo-Soyuz spacecraft docking, the first joint mission in outer space. (AP Photo/File)

Former President Jimmy Carter and Rosalynn Carter in 2018. (AP Photo/John Amis, File)

FILE – In this March 9, 1979 file photo, U.S. President Jimmy Carter waves to crowds in Banha, Egypt, accompanied by President Anwar Sadat during their train trip from Cairo to Alexandria. (AP Photo)

Democratic presidential hopeful Jimmy Carter goes over the morning newspaper as an aide, Mary King, looks on, at the Americana Hotel in New York City, July 12, 1976. (AP Photo/Charles Harrity)

President Jimmy Carter greets a small crowd of wellwishers gathered on the South Grounds of the White House in Washington, D.C., Nov. 23, 1980. President Carter had just returned by helicopter from Camp David. (AP Photo/John Duricka)

FILE – In this Jan. 21, 1977, file photo, President Jimmy Carter, right, and Rosalynn Carter, second from right, pose with Vice President Walter Mondale and wife, Joan Mondale, left, following Carter’s inauguration in the White House Blue Room in Washington. Mondale, a liberal icon who lost the most lopsided presidential election after bluntly telling voters to expect a tax increase if he won, died Monday, April 19, 2021. He was 93. (AP Photo/Peter Bregg, File)

President Jimmy Carter waves to the crowd while walking with his wife, Rosalynn, and their daughter, Amy, along Pennsylvania Avenue from the Capitol to the White House following his inauguration in Washington, Jan. 20, 1977. (AP Photo/Suzanne Vlamis)

FILE – In this Nov. 17, 1987 file photo, Sir Brian Urquhart, former under secretary-general of the United Nations, left, and former President Jimmy Carter confer during the opening session of a Middle East conference held at the Carter Center in Atlanta, Ga. Urquhart, who played a central role in developing the U.N. practice of peacekeeping, died at his home in Tyringham, Mass., on Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, according to his family, reported by the New York Times. He was 101. (AP Photo/Linda Schaefer)

Democratic presidential candidate former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg, left, meets with former President Jimmy Carter, center, at Buffalo Cafe in Plains, Ga., Sunday, March 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

The Carter Center announced on Saturday that Carter had been placed in hospice care. The Associated Press reported that the Carter Center said in a statement, “[Carter] decided to spend his remaining time at home with his family and receive hospice care instead of additional medical intervention” after a series of short hospital stays.

To leave a message for Carter’s family, click here.