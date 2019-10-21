Nationwide school bus recall due to increased ‘risk of injury in the event of a crash’

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Thousands of school buses across the country are being recalled after the federal government said that lack of certain safety requirements could increase the risk of injury in a crash.

The recall affects specific Thomas Built Buses. According to the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration, about 53,000 buses could be affected.

Several school districts in East Tennessee contract out bus transportation services and some of those contractors use Thomas Built Buses.

The NHTSA said the recall is due to “seats may have been manufactured with styrene blocks that may not provide sufficient impact absorption in certain specific areas around the steel seat frame of the back support.”

In March, Canadian transportation officials notified Thomas Built Buses’ parent company that two out of four buses tested failed compliance for ‘knee foam impact.’

6 On your Side reached out to local school districts to find out how many Thomas Built Buses are used in their districts.