Natural Light hard seltzer? Anheuser-Busch is leaning into the trend

(CNN) — Anheuser-Busch InBev is launching a spiked seltzer under its Natural Light brand.

The company says Natty Light Seltzer is priced about 20% less than the leading hard seltzer brands.

And it says unlike most hard seltzers, which are often sold in four-packs, it will be available in 24-can packages.

Each one is about 130 calories and six percent alcohol by volume.

It comes in two flavors: “black cherry and lime” and “mango and peach,” and should be widely available in the U.S. in a few weeks.

Natural Light seltzer is not the first hard seltzer product for Anheuser-Busch InBev.

It already sells Bon & Viv.