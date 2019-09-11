NBA legend Michael Jordan pledges $1 million for hurricane relief in Bahamas

Michael Jordan smiles at reporters after a jury ordered a defunct grocery store chain to pay him $8.9 million for using his name without permission. Friday, Aug. 21, 2015, in Chicago. Jurors had to calculate how much the now-defunct grocery chain Dominick’s Finer Foods should pay Jordan for invoking his name in an ad without permission. They sent one note to the judge, saying: “We need a calculator.” (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) – Hornets owner and six-time NBA champion Michael Jordan is pledging $1 million to organizations assisting with Hurricane Dorian relief efforts in the Bahamas.

Jordan said in a statement Tuesday on Twitter through his spokeswoman Estee Portnoy that he’s “devastated” at the destruction in the Bahamas, adding “my heart goes out to everyone who is suffering and to those who have lost loved ones.”

Jordan, who owns property and frequently visits the Bahamas, says as the recovery and relief efforts continue he will be tracking the situation closely and working to identify nonprofit agencies where the funds will have the most impact.

Jordan added that “the Bahamian people are strong and resilient and I hope that my donation will be of help as they work to recover from this catastrophic storm.”