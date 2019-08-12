NC toddler who was subject of Amber Alert found safe; suspect still at large

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WNCN) — An 18-month-old boy who went missing when the vehicle he was inside of was stolen from a parking lot in High Point has been located, according to High Point police.
An Amber Alert was issued around 1 a.m. for Legend Masir Goodwine.
He was inside a gold Acura TL sedan when it was taken from a parking lot at 1100 South Main St. in High Point around 11 p.m., authorities said.
Goodwine was located in Davidson County, according to police. High Point police are en route to their location.
Goodwine is safe and in law enforcement custody, police said.
The suspect remains at large.
