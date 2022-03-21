KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Many local businesses have reported that during March Madness, they have seen an increase in business.



“It’s a real good punch in the arm for our businesses,” Michele Hummel, the Downtown Knoxville Alliance executive director said. “Things have been slow in January/February, it’s typically the more quiet months of the year and with March Madness coming on, talking with many of our downtown businesses, they really did see a big boom,” she said.



Although the men’s team has lost their chance at being national champions, the Lady Vols are still playing for the title, with many fans coming to Knoxville to watch the tournament firsthand. This helps to create traction in businesses.

“Having events like that come to into Knoxville are so important for our businesses, hotels, retailers, restaurants, etc.,” Hummel said.

Cruze Farm Ice Cream is a prime example. They have seen more customers wanting their ice cream than they are typically used to during the colder months.

“March Madness has brought in a lot of people downtown to watch the game, eat dinner, and after dinner of course everyone wants to get ice cream,” Amber Scruggs, over sales and southern hospitality said. “Win or lose, they want to either celebrate or console with ice cream,” she said.

The results are showing. They’re considering their sales during the madness a slam dunk.

“We’ve seen higher sales in the winter when we’ve been matching our summer sales, so I think that’s just overall great, especially since we’re a local business,” Scruggs said.

The Lady Vols will play against Belmont on Monday at 7 p.m.