NCAA cancels basketball tournaments, other spring championships due to coronavirus

An annual report shows cancer death rates continued to decline from 2001 to 2017 in the United States.

This year’s report showed that overall cancer death rates decreased by 1.5% on average per year from 2001 to 2017. Among men, the decrease was roughly 1.8% per year and among women, it was 1.4% per year.

These decreases were seen in all major racial and ethnic groups.

“The United States continues to make significant progress in cancer prevention, early detection, and treatment,” said Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Robert R. Redfield, M.D. “While we are encouraged that overall cancer death rates have decreased, there is still much more we can do to prevent new cancers and support communities, families, and cancer survivors in this ongoing battle.”

The report found that from 2013 to 2017: