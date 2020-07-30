Nearly 20,000 new unemployment claims in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Tennesseans filed nearly 20,000 new unemployment claims during the week ending in July 25, according to data from the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce.
The department reported the number of new claims for the week ending July 25 was 19,461.
It’s the second time since Mid-March that weekly claims in Tennessee dropped below 20,000. Weekly unemployment claims peaked at 116,141 in the week ending on April 4. Less than 3,000 claims were made in the week ending in March 14 before the coronavirus pandemic shut down businesses across the country.
A total of 759,584 claims have been filed in Tennessee since March 15. The number of continued unemployment claims in Tennessee was 242,397 for the week ending July 25, which is down from 243,405 from the previous week.
Click here for county-level unemployment claim data.
