Nearly 400 Salmonella Newport infections in 34 states, including Tennessee, linked to red onions

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – The FDA, along with the CDC, is investigating a multi-state outbreak of Salmonella Newport infections.

FDA’s investigation is ongoing but has identified Thomson International, Inc. of Bakersfield, CA as a likely source of potentially contaminated red onions.

Thomson International, Inc. has told the FDA that it will be recalling a number of onions that could’ve come in contact with the potentially contaminated red onions, due to the risk of cross-contamination.

There are a total of 396 cases in 34 different states. Five of those cases are in Tennessee.