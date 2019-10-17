Nearly 600 votes cast in Knoxville city election on first day of early voting

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Despite a rainy Wednesday, nearly 600 people cast their votes early on the first day of Knoxville City election early voting.

According to the Knox County Election Commission, 589 votes were cast on the first day of early voting Wednesday.

The election pits Eddie Mannis and Indya Kincannon against each other to be Madeline Rogero’s successor. There are also several city council seats up for grabs.

The Downtown West poll recorded the most votes with 208, followed by the New Harvest poll with 140. The City-County building voting location recorded 107 votes while the Love’s Kitchen and South polls recorded 70 and 64 respectively.

Registered voters will be able to cast their ballots later this morning starting at 10 a.m. Early voting runs through the Oct. 31, with election day coming up November 5.

