Nearly 8K new unemployment claims filed last week in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Nearly 7,900 new unemployment claims were filed in Tennessee last week, the lowest number since late March, according to data released Thursday morning by the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce.

The department reported the number of new claims for the week ending May 1 was 7,872, down from the previous week when 8,702 new claims were filed. The number remains up from the week ending March 14, 2020, when approximately 2,702 new claims were made.

The number of continued unemployment claims in Tennessee was 49,271 for the week ending May 1, a decrease of nearly 2,000 from the previous week, when there were 51,055 continued claims.

A total of 1,160,236 new unemployment claims have been filed in Tennessee since March 14, 2020.