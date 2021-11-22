KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The University of Tennessee, Knoxville is moving forward with implementing Biden’s executive order requiring federal workers and contractors to be vaccinated against COVID-19 after determining the mandate applied widely to nearly all campus buildings and those who work in them.

With the requirement also covering those who work in the same location as those employees who do work related to federal contracts, the university has determined that the mandate applies to nearly all UT Knoxville buildings and the people who work in them. This includes facilities and employees of the UT Institute of Agriculture and the UT Space Institute in Tullahoma.

It will apply to full-time, part-time, temporary, and student employees whose main workplace is an impacted building. Vaccines will not be required for employees who work in athletics facilities, residence halls and Greek houses, recreational sports facilities and a small number of other non-academic buildings.

The mandate does not require any student not employed by the university to be vaccinated.

Those who are already vaccinated should fill out the COVID-19 Vaccination Verification Form at irisweb.tennessee.edu For those not vaccinated, the university suggests beginning the vaccination process or requesting an exemption. The deadline to be vaccinated to January 18, 2022. To be fully vaccinated by then, you need to have your second dose of Moderna or Pfizer or a single dose of Johnson & Johnson by January 4, 2022.

In addition to vaccine requirements, UT will require masks in buildings covered by the executive order. Signage will be posted outside the buildings outlining the mask requirements, and the university will update mask signage as necessary.

In a press release, Chancellor Donde Plowman wrote, “with court cases pending, this remains a fluid situation. We will continue to keep you updated.” Those with questions are urged to contact Human Resources at 865-974-9976 or hr@utk.edu.