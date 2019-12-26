Need to return holiday gifts? What to know…

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — The first few days after Christmas are busy for those who are looking to score deals and make returns both online and in-store, and some people are still making last-minute gift purchases.

Even if you got a few great gifts this year, you might want to return a couple of duds.

Here’s what you need to know when it comes to making holiday gift returns:

Amazon recently expanded its free returns policy to include electronics, small appliances and household items. That policy used to apply to shoes, bedding and apparel only. Amazon is allowing customers to send back items ordered between November 1 and December 31s until the end of January. Check out part of Amazon’s return policy here.

If you shopped at brick-and-mortar superstores like Target or Walmart, they’ve switched up their return policies for the holiday season, too. If your Walmart item was purchased in the two months leading up to Christmas and has a 14-day or 30-day return window, that window starts on December 26. You can find Walmart’s returns guide here.

Keep in mind that some stores require you to show a receipt when making a return. Target’s website says returns and exchanges without a receipt may be limited. Similar to Walmart’s policy, Target’s return period for gifts also starts on December 26th. Here’s Target’s return policy.

