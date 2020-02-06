Neighbors helping emergency crews: Yassin’s Falafel House, Blount Memorial aid workers

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Local hospital personnel and folks from “the nicest place in America” pitched in Thursday to aid emergency workers amidst heavy rainfall and flooding in the area – providing support with falafels.

Yassin’s Falafel House owner Yassin Terou stopped by the emergency shelter set up at Heritage High School to offer workers food and any other assistance.

“Please enjoy your meal from your American immigrant neighbors, the doctors at the Blount Memorial Hospital are partnered with Yassin’s Falafel House,” the note to crews stated. “We are here for you, please let us know if you need anything.”

Yassin telling WATE 6 On Your Side his friends, who work at Blount Memorial, are also immigrants and they all wanted to help their emergency worker neighbors.

Food was delivered to workers at the Blount County emergency shelter workers as well as fire department personnel.

Yassin, encouraging the community to thank first responders for all that they do.

You can’t be part of a community when your neighbors need help and you just look at them when you can help ,Some area got very bad in Blount county and the county has already open a shelter , We are very proud to partner with some of our Americans immigrants Doctors friends at- – pic.twitter.com/04hzcR0x2t — Yassin (@Yassin_Falafel) February 6, 2020

