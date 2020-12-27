Neighbors in Antioch recognize RV connected to Nashville explosion

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Neighbors on Bakertown Road were surprised and terrified to see federal agents searching a home Saturday afternoon connected to the downtown Nashville Christmas Day bombing.

ABC News identified the person of interest in the case as Anthony Quinn Warner. Tax records say he lived, or used to live, in a duplex on Bakertown Road. Marco Rodriguez lives on the other side and says FBI agents evacuated him from the building around 10 a.m. Saturday.

“They came in and told us that we could get out just in case when they went inside the house there was a bomb or something,” Rodriguez said. “I mean it’s weird because it could’ve been us. If he wanted to he could’ve just said ‘oh I’ll explode it up here.'”

The scene was clear from explosives, but investigators collected evidence from around the house for hours.

One piece of evidence we already knew about is the RV that exploded on 2nd Avenue and Commerce in downtown Nashville on the morning of Christmas Day.

Metro Police released a photo of the vehicle hours after the explosion and these neighbors recognized it.

“When I would drive by from the top of the hill, that RV would be in their backyard. It was there for a really long time, probably like for years,” neighbor Larissa Moreno said.

If you search the address (115 Bakerstown Road) on Google maps, you’ll find a photo captured in May of 2019 showing a very similar looking trailer parked in the fenced-in backyard of the duplex.

“It was old. Didn’t look used. Didn’t look like it was taken out or used at all really. It just looked old,” Moreno said.

But Rodriguez says it’s now been gone for a few days, and he’d noticed his neighbor messing with the camper over the last few weeks.

“He never took it out, but he started moving it around a bit about a month ago,” Rodriguez said.