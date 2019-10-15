Neighbors shaken after several yards in Morristown scorched by fire

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) – Several homes on the 1400 block of Kidwell Ridge Road came close to disaster. The West Hamblen Fire Department confirms at least seven lawns were scorched by fire.

A tow truck hauling a van down the street didn’t realize that a rim on the van was scraping the ground, causing a spark. Due to dry conditions, and the wind, the grass on several lawns quickly ignited, burning front and back yards up and down the street.

The fires came dangerously close to the homes, but the fire department made it before any permanent damage was done.

Neighbors were shaken up by the situation.

“I was terrified. I could have lost my house.” said Lisa Nolen, a homeowner on Kidwell Ridge Road.

“If it wasn’t for someone spotting it and making the right calls to the right people and the people and the people showing up here and doing a good job, it could have been a lot worse.” said Micheal Daniels, another resident on that block.

There were no injuries and no damage to any of the properties.