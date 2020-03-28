Live Now
The latest news weather and sports at 11
Closings
There are currently 50 active closings. Click for more details.

Nervous about coronavirus exposure, some moms considering home birth

News
Posted: / Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Stay home, stay safe: It’s a phrase pregnant women are taking to heart as a growing number of expecting mothers are considering home birth amid concerns about coronavirus.

For Jacklyn Shea, a West Michigan mom who just delivered her second baby, it was a last-minute decision. She switched to a home birth plan just days before her due date.

“Our birth plan was originally to give birth in the hospital,” Shea said. “That’s what we did with our first son and we had a really great experience.”

Being pregnant during a pandemic changed things.

“With everything going on, we got concerned about how safe it was going to be in the hospital if that’s where all the sick people are,” Shea said.

A week before her due date, Shea and her husband reached out to Jennifer Holshoe, a certified midwife with West Michigan Midwifery, to learn about the out-of-hospital birthing options available to them.

Holshoe said many expecting families are sharing that same feeling.

“Lately we’ve seen a huge increase in interest of our services as women are concerned and families are worried about going to the hospital and possible exposure,” Holshoe said. “Another anxiety at the moment is the concern that they won’t be able to have the support person with them at the hospital when they get there.”

Hospitals in West Michigan and nationwide have limited the number of people allowed in the delivery room and banned visitors in general. For many soon-to-be moms, it’s a deal breaker.

On Saturday, just one week after reaching out to West Michigan Midwifery, Shea delivered a healthy baby boy in the comfort of her own home.

“With everything that’s going on, it just seemed like a no-brainer for us,” Shea said.

According to Holshoe, not all pregnant women are candidates for home birth. She added that even women with low-risk pregnancies should do their research before bailing on their original birthing plan.

“It’s not a decision someone should make out of fear,” Holshoe said.

As more expecting mothers begin to explore the options of home birth, midwives are scrambling to meet the increased demand. West Michigan Midwifery has the next few months booked solid, while Simply Born, another midwife service in West Michigan, has limited availability in the months ahead.

COVERING THE COST

As certified midwives take on more patients, families struggle to cover the cost. Most insurance plans, including Medicaid, don’t cover out-of-hospital births.

“We are hoping that insurance companies will start to cover this more now as a way to keep (pregnant women) out of the hospital,” Holshoe said. “Healthy people should stay home right now and we think home birth is one way we can do that.”

According to Holshoe, all the services and care included in a home birth cost about $3,500.

Last week, Friends of Michigan Midwives sent a letter to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer asking her to issue an executive order that would extend Medicaid coverage to midwives licensed by the state.

“We urgently request that you extend Medicaid to (licensed midwives) in this time when the ability of women to choose their preferred provider—one that is certified and licensed—aligns so well with the public health goals of preventing the spread of COVID-19,” the letter reads in part.

Sara Badger, a certified midwife and owner of Simply Born in Grand Rapids, agreed with the request and sees it as a way to help hospitals focus on the pandemic.

“What has happened is there is just so much pressure on the hospitals and if we can alleviate some of that pressure by taking some of the low-risk women, then the hospitals can focus on what’s happening with the epidemic,” Badger said.

 

CORONAVIRUS NEWS:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus COVID-19 videos

Knox County Health Department: 28 cases of coronavirus in the county

Thumbnail for the video titled "Knox County Health Department: 28 cases of coronavirus in the county"

Analyst: Jobless claims due to virus 'unprecedented'

Thumbnail for the video titled "Analyst: Jobless claims due to virus 'unprecedented'"

Knox County proposes $500k loan to Zoo Knoxville

Thumbnail for the video titled "Knox County proposes $500k loan to Zoo Knoxville"

Knox County Health Director Dr. Martha Buchanan gives a coronvirus update on Thurday, March 26, 2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "Knox County Health Director Dr. Martha Buchanan gives a coronvirus update on Thurday, March 26, 2020"

Coronavirus: Knox County paying for some COVID-19 testing for uninsured

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus: Knox County paying for some COVID-19 testing for uninsured"

Courage Columns bringing positive messages during pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Courage Columns bringing positive messages during pandemic"

Elton John to host TV, radio concert as coronavirus antidote

Thumbnail for the video titled "Elton John to host TV, radio concert as coronavirus antidote"

Tennessee State Parks to open for day use only until April 10

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tennessee State Parks to open for day use only until April 10"

Yelp adds donation button to help local restaurants

Thumbnail for the video titled "Yelp adds donation button to help local restaurants"

Grand Princess cruise ship passengers head home after 14-day quarantine in San Diego

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grand Princess cruise ship passengers head home after 14-day quarantine in San Diego"

60 employees of Louisiana's largest health system test positive for COVID-19, 300 in quarantine

Thumbnail for the video titled "60 employees of Louisiana's largest health system test positive for COVID-19, 300 in quarantine"

New York struggles with coronavirus, US deaths top 1,000

Thumbnail for the video titled "New York struggles with coronavirus, US deaths top 1,000"

Fort Campbell soldiers deploy in response to COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fort Campbell soldiers deploy in response to COVID-19"

KCS tells parents, students of possible coronavirus exposure at Fulton High School

Thumbnail for the video titled "KCS tells parents, students of possible coronavirus exposure at Fulton High School"

Senate passes coronavirus rescue package on unanimous vote

Thumbnail for the video titled "Senate passes coronavirus rescue package on unanimous vote"

Clinton family stuck overseas amid COVID-19 pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Clinton family stuck overseas amid COVID-19 pandemic"

Confined by virus, Frenchman runs marathon on his balcony

Thumbnail for the video titled "Confined by virus, Frenchman runs marathon on his balcony"

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter