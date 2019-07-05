Netflix’s plans to cut out smoking scenes

(CNN) – Netflix is cutting a bad habit out of your shows.

The streaming company says it will cut back on depictions of people smoking.

The announcement comes after an anti-smoking group says there is a 44% increase in characters in the 2nd season of “Stranger Things.”

Critics also found other popular shows on Netflix showed more smoking and use of tobacco products in recent episodes.

This includes “Orange is the New Black”, “House of Cards” and “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.”

Now, the streaming site says it will exclude shots of E-cigarettes or smoking use in all shows TV-14 and below or in movies rated PG-13 and below.

Netflix will also include smoking information as part of its ratings.