KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A new device is helping to clean up the Tennessee River.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation has teamed up with Keep the Tennessee River Beautiful and others to set up a network of 17 Seabin automated litter and debris removal devices across the waterways. According to TDOT, the network will be the world’s largest network of such devices in a river system.

Seabin devices collect marine debris from the surface of the water by constantly skimming the water. Each device can remove up to 3,000 pounds of marine debris a year and will also filter out gasoline, oils, and microplastics from the water.

The network was made possible through grants from TDOT and Keep America Beautiful. The grants are being used to help install preventative infrastructure along the Tennessee River watershed. They were made in conjunction with the Department’s Nobody Trashes Tennessee litter prevention campaign.

“TDOT’s partnership with Keep the Tennessee River Beautiful demonstrates the link between roadside litter and debris that ends up in our waterways,” said TDOT Commissioner Joseph Galbato. “Investing in this substantial network of litter removal devices is another example of how TDOT promotes innovative solutions to making our state cleaner and keeping our waterways clear.”

In addition to the Tennessee Seabins, two devices will be installed in Alabama, and another will be deployed in North Carolina. The Seabins can be found at the following locations:

Tellico Marina & Lake in Vonore, Tenn.

Louisville Landing Marina in Louisville, Tenn.

Volunteer Landing Marina in Knoxville, Tenn.

Tennessee Aquarium in Chattanooga, Tenn.

Harrison Bay State Park in Soddy Daisy, Tenn.

Pickwick Landing State Park in Hardin County, Tenn.

Paris Landing State Park in Henry County, Tenn.

Lake Ocoee Inn & Marina in Benton, Tenn.

Clifton RV & Marina in Clifton, Tenn.

Fontana Village Resort & Marina in Fontana, N.C.

Joe Wheeler State Park in Rogersville, Ala.

Florence Harbor Marina in Florence, Ala.

“Until now, all of our work has only been able to prevent microplastics in our waterways, so we are thrilled to be making an effort to actually mitigate microplastics out of the water,” said Kathleen Gibi, Executive Director for KTRB. “We’re grateful to TDOT and Keep America Beautiful for these—as I see it—revolutionary grants and to our partners who will be maintaining the Seabins to make this trailblazing project possible.”

Keep the Tennessee River Beautiful is working to identify the most impactful locations for five remaining Seabin devices. To have a device installed, the location must be able to provide electricity, regular maintenance, and track the quantity of litter collected. Those interested, such as river-based businesses or local governments, are encouraged to contact keeptnriverbeautiful.org/.