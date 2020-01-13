Network outage causes delays at DMVs across nation, including in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A national network outage had Tennessee Driver Services offline across the state for nearly two and a half hours on Monday.

Between 10 a.m. and 12:20 p.m. the American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators network that connects motor vehicle agencies across the United States to each other and to various verification services experienced an outage. 

“During this time, there was no ability to process messages that support transactions of driver licenses and motor vehicle titles,” a spokesperson with the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security, which Drivers Services is a part of, said.

“This outage prevented a number of motor vehicle agencies from issuing driver licenses and vehicle titles during that time.”

The network is now back online.

