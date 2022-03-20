KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Noah Sileno is just like any 7-year-old. He loves Spiderman and enjoys sports, especially basketball.



“I won my eight seasons and I really, really haven’t lost any,” Noah said.



However, Noah has another opponent that he’s still facing. He’s been in a battle with cancer.



“Noah was originally diagnosed with high-risk b cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia, which is a blood cancer at three and a half years old,” Martha Sileno, Noah’s mother said. “He was in treatment for two years, four months and then finally declared cancer-free,” she said.

After 11 months Noah relapsed. He has been doing treatment for the last 5 months, only hoping, alongside his family, that he’ll win here too.

“You go from having a healthy child who only ever dealt with an ear infection to having a life-threatening illness, and it’s devastating,” Martha said.



As they wait for Noah to declare victory, his mom said it won’t stop them from making memories.



“I want him to feel like he’s had a childhood, I want him to feel like a regular child, I don’t let him use his cancer as an excuse,” she said.



Noah has been out in the community, meeting many new people. Most recently, he met the Knoxville Ice Bears where he got to drop the hockey puck at the game. Even for those who weren’t on the team, he still said hello to anyone he came across, all with a smile.

“I hope when people see Noah they see more than cancer, and see a little boy who’s going to overcome this,” his mother said. “He asks me the hard questions you know, what his future may look like, if he’s going to have to go to Heaven to get better, and so when people see Noah I want them to know that we have hope and there’s hope in everything.”

Noah’s mother said through it all Noah has remained strong through it all. She shares updates of his journey on Facebook.