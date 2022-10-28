KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Several projects at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville were approved Friday the Board of Trustees, including a $227 million building and the creation of new major.

The board voted to amend the campus master plan to allow for the construction of a new building to expand the Haslam College of Business. The move approved an additional $127,350,000 in funding for the new building, bringing the total budget to $227,350,000.

The size of the building will be expanded to 306,800 square feet with the new funds. It will be constructed across Volunteer Boulevard from the current Haslam Business Building.

Plans include 14,000 square feet of space allocated to research, behavioral and social sciences, and design thinking labs, 32 state-of-the-art classrooms and additional office space.

The new facility will accommodate the growing business college which is currently at an all-time high for enrollment. According to the university, the college is projected to grow 6-8% annually.

Trustees also approved the creation of a new major, international business. The degree program is expected to launch in spring 2023.

Students would be required to pursue a second degree within the business college and complete 12 hours of international business coursework, 9-credit collateral in an advanced foreign language and a semester of study abroad in an approved location.

The Dept. of Forestry, Wildlife, and Fisheries to the School of Natural Resources will also be elevated to the School of Natural Resources with a target implementation date of January 2023.

The university said the change will make the program more competitive with natural resource programs in the region and the country.

Former Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam will receive an honorary doctoral degree after the board approved a request from Chancellor Donde Plowman.

“Gov. Haslam exemplifies the Volunteer spirit in all that he does, including leading the way for others,” Plowman said. “His life and accomplishments empower the young people who follow in his footsteps, showing them they too can make a monumental difference personally and professionally.”