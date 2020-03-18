New ABC show on health, safety information for COVID-19 airing Wednesday

(WYTV) – Starting March 18, ABC will air a new show that provides the latest information on the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Pandemic: What You Need to Know” will air weekdays at 1 p.m. ET.

ABC News’ Amy Robach will anchor the show, along with ABC News Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton.

The show will bring in guests to talk about the pandemic, discussing topics from health and safety to homeschooling and debunking myths, according to ABC.