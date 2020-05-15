KODAK, Tenn. (WATE) – An affordable housing complex with 80 units has opened in Kodak.
Woda Cooper Companies says the new Douglas Greene housing units along Snyder Road were funded in-part through low-income housing tax credits from the state.
Douglas Greene offers 16 two-bedroom and 64 three-bedroom apartments.
Douglas Greene became fully occupied two weeks ago, according to a news release.
- Netflix to release docuseries on Jeffrey Epstein
- New affordable housing complex opens in Kodak
- 6.5-magnitude earthquake in western Nevada felt in Bakersfield, surrounding region
- Nashville murder suspect on the lam for nearly a decade captured in Memphis
- TVA warns against scammers threatening to cut off your electricity