New affordable housing complex opens in Kodak

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KODAK, Tenn. (WATE) – An affordable housing complex with 80 units has opened in Kodak.

Woda Cooper Companies says the new Douglas Greene housing units along Snyder Road were funded in-part through low-income housing tax credits from the state.

Douglas Greene offers 16 two-bedroom and 64 three-bedroom apartments.

Douglas Greene became fully occupied two weeks ago, according to a news release.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter