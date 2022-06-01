KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The work of 45 artists from across the region will be displayed at the Dogwood Regional Art Exhibition.

The exhibition will be on display at the Emporium Center in downtown Knoxville from June 3-24. Painting, mixed media, wood, photography, sculpture, ceramics, drawing and textiles works created in the last two years by artists who live within 500 miles of downtown Knoxville will be on display.

Knoxville-based painter, Denise Stewart-Sanabria juried the exhibition, meaning she reviewed each application and selected the participants. At the opening reception, she will award $1,000 for Best in Show, $500 for second place, and $250 for third place. Two additional artists will also receive a $125 Honorable Mention award and another will be given a $100 Gift Certificate courtesy of ExpressFrame for custom framing.

The opening reception will start from 5 to 9 p.m. on June 3. It is free and open to anyone. The gallery will be open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and on Saturdays, it will be open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The 45 artists included in the exhibition are: Debbie Alley, Griffin Allman, Nicholas Bell, Denice Bizot, Antuco Chicaiza, Morena Constantinou, Raven Cordy, Virginia Derryberry, Jim Dodson, Gregory Dorsey Jr., Vincent Drake, Haleigh Eicher, Erica Entrop, Benjamin Fox-McCord, Hilari Frederick, Carl Gombert, Travis Graves, Hannah Hancock, Briena Harmening, Joanna Henry, Kelly Hider, Kathy Holland, Brian Horais, Greg Howser, Charles Jones, Vickie Kallies Lee, Lauren Karnitz, Noah Lagle, Ashton Ludden, Allison Meriwether, Jake Miller, Michael Nichols, Leslie Nichols, Brent Oglesbee, Clay Palmer, Marcy Parks, Yvonne Petkus, Shawn Quilliams, Hanna Seggerman, Kathleen Slocum, Laurie Szilvagyi, Keith Thomson, David Underwood, Chase Williamson, and Mandy Wilson.