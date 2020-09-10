“New at the Zoo” host Tim Adams has died

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Co-host of “New at the Zoo” Tim Adams, an active member of the Knoxville community, has died.
His wife, Linda, confirmed the news to WATE Thursday night. The “New at the Zoo” segment ran on WATE for 15 years. In addition to his work with Zoo Knoxville, Adams also worked with Young-Williams Animal Center and the Wesley House.
WATE extends our deepest condolences to his family. We are still waiting to learn about funeral arrangements.
