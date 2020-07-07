1  of  2
Breaking News
Coronavirus in Tennessee: Cases climb to 53,514 while deaths reach 665
Sevier County to issue mandate requiring face mask usage
Live Now
WATCH Living East Tennessee

New bar, restaurant restrictions announced by Shelby County Health Department

News

by: Eryn Taylor

Posted: / Updated:

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Health Department announced new restrictions on bars and restaurants as coronavirus cases continue to increase in the county.

According to Dr. Lisa Haushalter with the Shelby County Health Department, the COVID-19 numbers for Shelby County have trended upwards since Memorial Day and continues to go up. She told the public at a news conference on Tuesday that the county is at a pivotal point. We can either take action to flatten the curve or allow it to continue to move upwards.

With that in mind, the health department issued a new directive re-enforcing mandatory masking for anyone over the age of 12 while in public and in instances where social distancing is limited.,

Nursing homes and corrections staff will be subjected to regular testing.

In addition, they are ordering the closing of bars again effective Wednesday night at midnight. Restaurants will have to close at 10 p.m. Wednesday.

If transmissions continue they will look at additional restrictions like restaurant and gym capacity, and reconsider in person dining.

This is a developing situation.

CORONAVIRUS NEWS:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus COVID-19 videos

The Nation’s Doctor to America: #COVIDStopsWithMe

Thumbnail for the video titled "The Nation’s Doctor to America: #COVIDStopsWithMe"

Tennessee This Week: The mask mandate debate

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tennessee This Week: The mask mandate debate"

NASCAR's Jimmie Johnson tests postiive for COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "NASCAR's Jimmie Johnson tests postiive for COVID-19"

Gov. Bill Lee issues executive order allowing county mayors to mandate masks

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gov. Bill Lee issues executive order allowing county mayors to mandate masks"

Sevier County leaders discuss implementing mask requirements

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sevier County leaders discuss implementing mask requirements"

Gov. Lee grants mayors in 89 counties authority to issue mask requirements

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gov. Lee grants mayors in 89 counties authority to issue mask requirements"

Mask mandate: Getting used to a new routine

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mask mandate: Getting used to a new routine"

KY nurse hospitalized with COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "KY nurse hospitalized with COVID-19"

Coronavirus outbreak in University of Washington frat houses

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus outbreak in University of Washington frat houses"

Confirmed coronavirus cases are rising in 40 of 50 states

Thumbnail for the video titled "Confirmed coronavirus cases are rising in 40 of 50 states"

Officials announce 14-day quarantine for travelers coming into Chicago airports from COVID-19 hotspots

Thumbnail for the video titled "Officials announce 14-day quarantine for travelers coming into Chicago airports from COVID-19 hotspots"

Pellissippi State employee tests positive for COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pellissippi State employee tests positive for COVID-19"

Ex-CDC director warns of outbreaks in five states

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ex-CDC director warns of outbreaks in five states"

Disney announces reopening dates for hotels, resorts

Thumbnail for the video titled "Disney announces reopening dates for hotels, resorts"

Myrtle Beach packed despite virus threat

Thumbnail for the video titled "Myrtle Beach packed despite virus threat"

Fauci to testify at a fraught time for US pandemic response

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fauci to testify at a fraught time for US pandemic response"

Tracking Coronavirus: 135 active cases in Knox Co.; KCHD says increase is "concerning"

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tracking Coronavirus: 135 active cases in Knox Co.; KCHD says increase is "concerning""

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter