New bar, restaurant restrictions announced by Shelby County Health Department

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Health Department announced new restrictions on bars and restaurants as coronavirus cases continue to increase in the county.
According to Dr. Lisa Haushalter with the Shelby County Health Department, the COVID-19 numbers for Shelby County have trended upwards since Memorial Day and continues to go up. She told the public at a news conference on Tuesday that the county is at a pivotal point. We can either take action to flatten the curve or allow it to continue to move upwards.
With that in mind, the health department issued a new directive re-enforcing mandatory masking for anyone over the age of 12 while in public and in instances where social distancing is limited.,
Nursing homes and corrections staff will be subjected to regular testing.
In addition, they are ordering the closing of bars again effective Wednesday night at midnight. Restaurants will have to close at 10 p.m. Wednesday.
If transmissions continue they will look at additional restrictions like restaurant and gym capacity, and reconsider in person dining.
This is a developing situation.
