New bridge over Gap Creek in Claiborne County unveiled Monday

CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) – A much-needed bridge repair in Claiborne County finally making for a safe place to drive for residents who have dealt with being stranded by the previous structure.

The Claiborne County Roads Department unveiled the completion of the Nine Tile Bridge on Gap Creek Road.

It was rebuilt thanks to the infrastructure bill by former Governor Bill Haslam. The bridge needed upgrades due to flooding over several years leaving people stranded on several occasions.

“Move the water off of the region here and it raised the elevation here a few feet too so that is going to move the water out,” Claiborne County Roads Superintendent Ronnie Pittman said. “It shouldn’t have any problems with the water moving and backing up and causing the overflow and people should be able to traverse through the hollow here.

Pittman went on to say runoff from mining in the area affected how the water would drain which is why flooding over the bridge had previously been so rampant.