Breaking News
Tennessee: Another big jump in coronavirus cases with 1,410 new cases, 10 new deaths

New calculator to determine coronavirus presence on surfaces, in air

News

by: Hank Allen and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

(WGNO) — There is a new online tool to help determine the amount of coronavirus present on surfaces and in the air.

Department of Homeland Security Science and Technology Directorate developed the tool to allow people to enter weather conditions in their area to determine the risk of coming into contact with the coronavirus.

Acting Undersecretary William Bryan sat down with WGNO Chief Meteorologist Hank Allen to discuss the new technology and how it was developed. Bryan also talked about the DHS Science and Technology PANTHR initiative and efforts to research the virus.

The tool has two calculators: one to determine surface decay and another for airborne decay.

“It’s an incredible tool. It’s a tool that can be used by citizens in disinfecting your own home,” Bryan said. “It can also be used by business owners and operators.”

Bryan said heat and humidity are favorable ingredients for the “rapid decay” of the virus in the air and on surfaces outdoors.

“The virus does not like hot, humid, sunny conditions,” Bryan said. “Certainly, we’re entering that season now that summer is approaching. It’s on us right now as we speak. So the conditions that we’re facing right now are really good for us to get a handle on the spread of the virus, the transmission of the virus.”

Bryan said his unit’s efforts, including the tool, is just a small piece in the bigger puzzle in fighting the virus.

“If you look at the rate of transmission of the virus, it’s like a chain,” he said. “And we’ve been able to identify some weak links in that chain.”

Below is the full unedited interview with Hank and William Bryan.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus COVID-19 videos

Ex-CDC director warns of outbreaks in five states

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ex-CDC director warns of outbreaks in five states"

Disney announces reopening dates for hotels, resorts

Thumbnail for the video titled "Disney announces reopening dates for hotels, resorts"

Myrtle Beach packed despite virus threat

Thumbnail for the video titled "Myrtle Beach packed despite virus threat"

Fauci to testify at a fraught time for US pandemic response

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fauci to testify at a fraught time for US pandemic response"

Tracking Coronavirus: 135 active cases in Knox Co.; KCHD says increase is "concerning"

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tracking Coronavirus: 135 active cases in Knox Co.; KCHD says increase is "concerning""

Coping with COVID-19 anxiety

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coping with COVID-19 anxiety"

Charity Menefee talks about a rise in active coromavirus cases in Knox County

Thumbnail for the video titled "Charity Menefee talks about a rise in active coromavirus cases in Knox County"

2nd wave of virus cases? Experts say we're still in the 1st

Thumbnail for the video titled "2nd wave of virus cases? Experts say we're still in the 1st"

Cruise lines extend COVID-19 pause on sailing from the US

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cruise lines extend COVID-19 pause on sailing from the US"

Vols basketball player tests positive for COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Vols basketball player tests positive for COVID-19"

Tracking Coronavirus: State, Sevier Co. case counts increase

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tracking Coronavirus: State, Sevier Co. case counts increase"

Nationwide coin shortage affecting some local businesses

Thumbnail for the video titled "Nationwide coin shortage affecting some local businesses"

Tracking Coronavirus: Knox Co. restaurants to take temperatures

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tracking Coronavirus: Knox Co. restaurants to take temperatures"

Knox County Health Department briefing on Friday, June 19, 2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "Knox County Health Department briefing on Friday, June 19, 2020"

Tennessee Health Director Dr. Lisa Piercey addresses increases in coronavirus cases

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tennessee Health Director Dr. Lisa Piercey addresses increases in coronavirus cases"

Roane State sees first COVID-19 case

Thumbnail for the video titled "Roane State sees first COVID-19 case"

Reopening Schools: Tennessee Department of Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn speaks at Gov. Lee press conference

Thumbnail for the video titled "Reopening Schools: Tennessee Department of Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn speaks at Gov. Lee press conference"

Gov. Bill Lee holds press briefing on Thursday, June 18, 2020, on racial divisions, COVID-19 response and the state budget

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gov. Bill Lee holds press briefing on Thursday, June 18, 2020, on racial divisions, COVID-19 response and the state budget"

Tracking Coronavirus: State case count approaches 33,000

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tracking Coronavirus: State case count approaches 33,000"

Knox County shifting to Tennessee Pledge

Thumbnail for the video titled "Knox County shifting to Tennessee Pledge"

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter