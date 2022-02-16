KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Girl Scouts of Southern Appalachians are kicking off the Girl Scout Cookie season with a new ‘adventure.’

Beginning Feb. 25, people can support Girl Scouts across East Tennessee by buying Thin Mints, Samoas, Tagalongs, Do-si-dos, Trefoils, Lemon-Ups, Girl Scout S’mores, and Toffee-tastics. There is also a new flavor to chose from, Adventurefuls. These cookies are brownie-inspired with caramel-flavored crème and a hint of sea salt.

(Left to Right: Adventurefuls, Peanut Butter Sandwich, Peanut Butter Pattier, Shortbread, Caramel deLite, Girl Scout S’mores, Lemon Ups, Toffee-tastic, and Thin Mints (Photo via GSCSA)

Girl Scouts of Southern Appalachians will be accepting order from Feb. 25 through March 27. To find a cookie booth near you or buy cookies online, visit www.iwantcookies.org.

“Our girl entrepreneurs are ready to work, sell and bring the joy of Girl Scout cookies to fans and supporters across East Tennessee,” said Lynne Fugate, CEO of the Girl Scout Council of the Southern Appalachians. “Although things remain somewhat different this year due to the ongoing pandemic, Girl Scouts can overcome any challenges with courage and confidence. We are inspired by their resiliency and encouraged by their efforts to continue this great tradition.”

All of the money raised from cookie sales benefit Girls Scout Troops and members in the local council and help to fund initiatives for innovative programming, volunteer training, maintenance and improvements to camp properties.

“The Girl Scout Cookie Program teaches our girls valuable life skills and encourages them to discover their inner leader as they learn about business management, communication strategies, financial literacy, e-commerce and more,” Fugate said. “By purchasing Girl Scout cookies, you are directly supporting the Girl Scout Leadership Experience for girls in your community.”