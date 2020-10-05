New Covenant Health facility coming to South Knoxville

An artist’s rendering of the proposed Covenant Health Facility in South Knoxville. Construction is anticipated to begin in the first quarter of 2021. Source: Covenant Health

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Covenant Health on Monday announced plans to build a $20-million, 36,000-square foot facility in South Knoxville.

Covenant Health will begin construction on a $20 million outpatient facility at the corner of Chapman Highway and Mountain Grove Drive. Construction is anticipated to begin in the first quarter of 2021.

The proposed 36,000-square foot facility will include an urgent care area with extended hours, a clinic for primary care, a diagnostic center with laboratory and imaging services as well as areas for physical rehabilitation and education.

“South Knoxville is rapidly becoming a destination community, with recent expansions in residential growth, thriving businesses and recreation areas,” said Jim VanderSteeg, Covenant Health President and CEO. “At the same time, South Knoxville is underserved in terms of medical care as a result of the closures of Baptist Hospital and Physicians Regional Medical Center, which often served people from areas south of the river. This new project will provide a variety of needed health services in a convenient location that is easily accessible for people in South Knoxville and Seymour.”

VanderSteeg said that as part of Covenant Health, the facility also will have ready access to all of Covenant Health’s network of services when patients need medical care.

“An important part of our health system’s mission is making excellent medical care accessible and convenient for the communities we serve,” he said. “We have long served our South Knoxville and Seymour neighbors and we are very excited to continue that relationship.”

With more than 10,000 employees, affiliated physicians and volunteers, Covenant Health is the Knoxville area’s largest employer.