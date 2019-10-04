KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – New details have emerged from the Tuesday fire at the Country Club Apartments as witnesses say they had tried to stop the fire from happening.

Eight units of those apartments were affected by either smoke, water or fire damage.

Seventy people have been displaced by that fire and one person is behind bars for arson charges.

One witness to the fire shared a video – giving viewers the sense of the chaos: Smoke alarms ringing, flames and concerns for safety of the tenants voiced.

Donald Troutt, who shared his video with WATE 6 On Your Side, was part of the painting crew that had been finishing a job at the building before the fire happened.

His crew encountered the woman believed to have started the fire.

Troutt says the woman mentioned the fire and he thought it was in her kitchen, so he went in to help and that’s when he began recording the video.

He says when he went inside, her apartment was soaked in lighter fluid. He tried distracting her while painting crew members called 911 and his cousin tried to put out the flames.

“After it was out, I thought ‘okay, we’ll go back down.’ Well I start seeing the smoke come back up. so She lit it back, so as soon as she did, we started running telling all the neighbors and all that to get out,” Troutt said. “People were trying to get their animals all that type thing. Well I go back up and as soon as I go back up, the building explodes and I got that on my phone. As soon as I hit the steps, right in front of the door, it exploded, like it knocked me down and I had to jump off the second floor balcony. As soon as that happened, she had already walked past me and everything, so she just lit it and walked off.”