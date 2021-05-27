New details on Georgia man captured after police chase, cop shot in Memphis area

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 28-year-old Georgia man is in custody after a wild multi-state chase, a Mississippi officer shot and his car stolen in Memphis, before a standoff in Arkansas ended Tuesday.

Cody Dimmett

Cody Dimmett, who was arrested outside Forrest City, Arkansas after a six-hour search, faces a long list of possible charges. The FBI is heading up the case, while the officer Dimmett is accused of shooting recovers.

Investigators believe the chaos started after Dimmett was angry he wasn’t invited to a neighbor’s house in the Atlanta area for game night.

According the CBS affiliate in Atlanta, Dimmett, who lives in Marietta, Georgia just north of Atlanta, had been on the run since Saturday.

He became angry when he was rejected from a game night at his neighbor’s house. Those at the event say he fired numerous rounds at the home. One of the bullets hit someone in the shoulder.

“It was a surreal experience that took place, because there was no beef, there was no animosity. There was no anything. We were just playing game night, couples game night and then the situation almost turned tragic,” said one person.

By Tuesday, Dimmett was in the Memphis area. Earlier in the day a Southaven Police officer, who serves on the FBI Safe Streets task force, was shot in southwest Memphis.

Investigators say that officer spotted Dimmett’s car in Southaven, Mississippi after running his plate he realized he was wanted in Georgia.

As the officer tried to stop Dimmett, detectives say he was shot in the arm. He is going to be OK.

But after the shooting, Dimmett is accused of stealing that officer’s unmarked squad car, leading dozens of officers on the chase into Arkansas.

We’re also learning at one point, Dimmett wasn’t alone. Initially a woman and child were also with him. They were located in Memphis.

We checked online court records. It appears Dimmett has been arrested in the past for armed robbery and battery.

Officials are still working out where Dimmett will be charged and what he will be charged with.